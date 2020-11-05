Drive-Thru Fall Festival set for Saturday in Nickerson

Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue will be hosting a Drive-Thru Fall Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St.
The meal will include a smoked pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, water/pop. The cost is $10.
Everyone who purchases a meal can enter for a chance to win a gift basket. Tickets for the gun raffle also will be available. Tickets are one for $10 or three for $25.
