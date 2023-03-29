Editor’s note: This story contains a word or words that may offend some readers.

A second request in two months to remove the LGBTQ “how-to” guide, “This Book is Gay,” from Keene Memorial Library has been denied by library officials.

The latest request to have the book by Juno Dawson removed from the city library was from local mother Kelley Garay.

In what appears to be a form letter response dated March 7, Library Director Laura England-Biggs included the Keene Memorial Library’s policy on censorship; the American Library Association statement on censorship; numerous positive reviews of the book and a note explaining why the book would be retained.

“After review, it’s my conclusion that ‘This Book is Gay,’ while not for every reader, is appropriate for some teens/young adults who may be questioning their identity and wondering if they are alone in the world,” England-Biggs wrote. “As such, the book will remain in our (Young Adult) print collection. Parental controls are available for our OverDrive/Libby collection which allow you to limit access to juvenile content.”

Garay has made the two most recent book removal requests to the library, also seeking to have the transgender book, “Melissa” fully removed from the library. That request was rejected by England-Biggs on the same grounds.

In an email to the Tribune about the latest denial, Garay wrote that she had no comment.

Garay’s request was the second since early February seeking to have “This Book is Gay” removed from the library. Garay’s mother, Sandra Murray, had made the first request, which was also denied by England-Biggs.

The book is one of the most contested tomes across the nation during the past two years, with opponents seeking to have it removed from school libraries, school reading lists as well as taxpayer-funded community libraries.

Written by Juno Dawson, who has penned other LGBTQ books, the more than 200-page tome is a detailed — and controversial — dive into the world of LGBTQ people, sex habits and other issues. The book’s explicit descriptions of sex acts as well as advice to minors on how to use dating apps and find romantic partners in bars and clubs are some of the reasons parents cite in seeking the book removed from use.

Dated Feb. 28, Garay’s request for removal complaint sought the removal of the book in both physical form and e-formats. In her complaint to library officials, Garay states the book is “contested all over the country” and is “morally bankrupt.”

Garay wrote in her complaint form that in her opinion the book was, “obscene and unfit for a minor.”

“I read the entire thing. It is an embarrassment to our community. I can’t believe a ‘library expert’ would knowingly choose books like this in a conservative, rural town,” Garay wrote on Feb. 28. “(The book) tells children how to join sex apps and have gay sex parties. (It) tells children — a 12-17 year old is a minor — to have anal sex. (It) makes unfounded statements about other religions and demeans their beliefs.”

Under library policies, if the determination is contested by the complainant, that person can appeal the library director’s decision to the library advisory board within 10 business days of being notified of the decision.