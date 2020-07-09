Durham Museum announces reopening plans

It’s been four months since visitors have been allowed to browse the exhibits at The Durham Museum in Omaha.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted The Durham Museum to close its doors to the public on March 16. Reopening plans for the museum were announced this week.
The Durham Museum will be reopening for museum members only beginning on Saturday, July 18. The museum will open to the general public on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
To assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, The Durham Museum has implemented a phased reopening approach that includes new protocols and procedures, including timed tickets.
Each person visiting, including children and museum members, must secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.durhammuseum.org. The non-refundable tickets will be available online on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be purchased five days in advance of visiting.
There will not be an option to purchase admission tickets onsite. Members may reserve their free tickets online starting on July 13 and tickets will be available for purchase online by the general public on July 27.
An email confirmation of this transaction will be sent to the email address provided at checkout. Upon arrival, attendants at the main entrance will check the online or printed receipt with a barcode, as well as a valid ID and membership card.
Guests are asked to have tickets and cards ready to show the front desk attendant upon arrival. Museum admission must correlate to the printed date and time on the ticket.
Some of the museum’s exhibits and interactives will remain closed for the first phase of reopening, including: train cars, streetcar, caboose, platform, Mutual of Omaha Theater, photo archive and touchscreens/hands-on interactives throughout the museum.
Guests will be encouraged to follow CDC recommendations and practice social distancing while they visit the museum. Visitors are highly encouraged to wear masks.
The reopening also marks the extension of the museum’s current traveling exhibition, “Pulitzer Prize Photographs.”
The exhibition, which features more than 80 large-format framed photographs, enlarged so that visitors can explore every detail of the gripping images, had been open for less than a month before the museum’s closure. The exhibition’s stay has been extended through Sept. 20.
The Durham will be extending membership expiration dates to ensure that guests will not miss out on any of the full 12 months of membership benefits. This applies to memberships active during or purchased during the museum’s closure.
“We have been preparing to welcome visitors back to the museum since our closure nearly four months ago. We are here to serve our community and are working hard to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” said Christi Janssen, executive director.
The soda fountain will be open with a limited menu. Disposable plates, silverware and cups will replace reusable platters, silverware and glassware at this time. Soda fountain tables will be spaced six feet apart to promote social distancing and soda fountain stools will be removed.
Guests may bring in their own water as the museum’s water fountains are not in service. Water bottles are not allowed in the gallery areas.
More details, including a list of frequently asked questions, may be found online at www.durhammuseum.org.
