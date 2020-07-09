Durham Museum announces reopening plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been four months since visitors have been allowed to browse the exhibits at The Durham Museum in Omaha.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted The Durham Museum to close its doors to the public on March 16. Reopening plans for the museum were announced this week.

The Durham Museum will be reopening for museum members only beginning on Saturday, July 18. The museum will open to the general public on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed on Mondays.

To assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, The Durham Museum has implemented a phased reopening approach that includes new protocols and procedures, including timed tickets.

Each person visiting, including children and museum members, must secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.durhammuseum.org. The non-refundable tickets will be available online on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be purchased five days in advance of visiting.

There will not be an option to purchase admission tickets onsite. Members may reserve their free tickets online starting on July 13 and tickets will be available for purchase online by the general public on July 27.