Durham Museum launches Library Pass Program

Beginning Feb. 1, Keene Memorial Library card holders will be able to check out a pass for their family to visit The Durham Museum in Omaha.

The Durham’s new Library Pass Program will function like a family membership, with each pass granting admission for two adults and dependent children or grandchildren from the same household. However, users will not receive other museum discounts.

The Library Pass Program was created to provide more accessibility to regional families that may not otherwise be able to visit the museum or afford a membership. Library patrons can also use the pass to “try before you buy” option. Library members should contact their specific library for check-out rules and replacement fee information.

Fremont’s Keene Memorial Library is among five area libraries set to participate in the program, in addition to all 12 Omaha Public Library branches.

“We are thrilled to launch this program to library cardholders. Museums and public libraries have so much in common,” Christi Janssen, Durham Museum executive director, said in a press release. “We both provide a great resource to our community and seek to connect people to new ideas, information and experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests of the program and hope it will allow people to experience all that The Durham has to offer.”

