Durham Museum prepares to celebrate Jim Henson and his fuzzy friends

Jim Henson’s fingerprints are all over film and television.
Kids who grew up watching “Sesame Street,” “The Muppet Show” and “Fraggle Rock” probably have many fond memories of Henson’s work as the puppets he created came to life on their televisions.
Some of Henson’s iconic puppets, including Ernie and Bert, and Kermit the Frog, still entertain and help to teach kids important educational lessons today.
Fans of Henson’s work will be able to learn more about his accomplishments during “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.”
Organized by Museum of Moving Image (MoMI), the exhibition will open on Saturday, Oct. 3, at The Durham Museum in Omaha and remain on view through Jan. 10, 2021. The traveling exhibition is a version of MoMI’s ongoing “The Jim Henson Exhibition,” which is on view at its home in New York City.
“‘The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited’ is a dynamic new visitor experience exploring Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on popular culture,” a press release said. “This comprehensive exhibition reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of ‘The Muppet Show,’ ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Fraggle Rock,’ ‘The Dark Crystal,’ ‘Labyrinth’ and much more. It also includes material from Henson’s experimental film projects and his early work, presenting him as a restlessly creative performer, filmmaker and technical innovator.”
Visitors to The Durham will be able to see a broad range of artifacts related to Henson’s career, including more than 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, film and television clips, behind-the-scenes footage, iconic costumes and interactive experiences that allow visitors to try their hands at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet character.
The exhibition begins with a brief look at Henson’s early life through images of Henson as a young man and reproductions of some of his early drawings and sketches, and then follows his steady rise and immense contributions to the art and industry of the moving image.
Highlights of the exhibition include a Kermit the Frog puppet from 1978; handwritten scripts from Henson’s first television series, “Sam and Friends” (1955-1961); a clip from his Academy Award-nominated experimental film “Time Piece” (1965); Jen and Kira puppets from “The Dark Crystal” (1982); familiar “Sesame Street” puppets, including Grover, Ernie, Bert, and Count von Count; plus costumes from “Labyrinth” (1986).
The exhibition prominently features an exploration of “The Muppet Show” (1976-1981) from a concept Henson first developed in the early 1960s to an internationally beloved series. This section features iconic puppets that helped define this world-wide brand, including Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, and Scooter, as well as material from the Muppets’ transition to the big screen, with set models and storyboards illustrating how sets were designed to accommodate puppets and performers.
“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” is a traveling exhibition organized by Museum of the Moving Image in cooperation with The Jim Henson Company, The Muppets Studio, and Sesame Workshop. The exhibition features puppets and other objects donated to the museum by the family of Jim Henson, plus works on loan from The Jim Henson Company archives as well as from private lenders.
In order to safely accommodate all guests, each person visiting The Durham Museum is highly encouraged to secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.DurhamMuseum.org. The tickets will be available online on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be purchased five days in advance of visiting.
“The Jim Henson Exhibition” is included with regular museum admission, which is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
In conjunction with the exhibition, The Durham Museum will be hosting Puppets at The Platform from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday in November and December. Visitors are invited to a read aloud and craft related to the exhibition. Visit the museum’s website for announcements regarding the theme for each week. Registration is not required, and this activity is included with museum admission.
Students learning at home this school year are encouraged to take part in Remote Learner and Home School Days from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. Each date will feature small group experiences in the exhibition, plus additional crafts and activities. The cost is $5 per student or adult. Registration is required by calling 402-444-5027 or emailing education@durhammuseum.org.
“Creating Characters: Behind the Scenes and On The Screen” will be presented from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. This virtual panel presentation will feature three individuals who have all been part of The Jim Henson Company since 1970.
There is no cost to attend this virtual presentation, but registration is required.
The Durham Museum also will be offering Party with a Puppet throughout the exhibition’s stay. In addition to visiting “The Jim Henson Exhibition,” participants will celebrate by reading a puppet-themed story, creating their own puppet and putting on their own puppet show with their friends. Call 402-444-5027 to book a party.
