Durham Museum prepares to celebrate Jim Henson and his fuzzy friends

“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” is a traveling exhibition organized by Museum of the Moving Image in cooperation with The Jim Henson Company, The Muppets Studio, and Sesame Workshop. The exhibition features puppets and other objects donated to the museum by the family of Jim Henson, plus works on loan from The Jim Henson Company archives as well as from private lenders.

In order to safely accommodate all guests, each person visiting The Durham Museum is highly encouraged to secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.DurhamMuseum.org. The tickets will be available online on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be purchased five days in advance of visiting.

“The Jim Henson Exhibition” is included with regular museum admission, which is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.

In conjunction with the exhibition, The Durham Museum will be hosting Puppets at The Platform from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday in November and December. Visitors are invited to a read aloud and craft related to the exhibition. Visit the museum’s website for announcements regarding the theme for each week. Registration is not required, and this activity is included with museum admission.