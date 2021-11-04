Durham Museum to celebrate 90 years of Union Station with free admission

The Durham Museum is preparing to celebrate a milestone – and the public is invited to take part in the festivities.

In celebration of the 90-year anniversary of its home, Union Station, The Durham Museum will be open free of charge from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13.

There also will be special activities throughout the week. Updated details will be posted on The Durham’s website at www.DurhamMuseum.org.

The museum, located at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday the week of Nov. 7-13.

There will be additional promotions on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

A free hot dog meal will be offered to veterans at the Soda Fountain. Thank you cards for veterans will be presented at the admissions desk.

The new Union Station was officially unveiled during a dedication ceremony on Jan. 15, 1931. After the ceremony, visitors streamed through the doors, greeted by rays of light from stained-glass windows and Art Deco details galore.

The excitement was reflected when 50,000 citizens came to see the building on its opening day.

The new station included just about every amenity a passenger could want: a 24-hour restaurant, news and magazine stand, barbershop, taxi stand, telegraph office, hospital and a travelers’ aid desk.

During its heyday, 83 trains and 10,000 passengers passed through Union Station per day.

In the 1970s, Union Station transitioned from a train station to what it is today, the home of The Durham Museum. The station was named a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

During the week-long celebration at The Durham, visitors will have the opportunity to view the museum’s newest temporary exhibition, “40 CHANCES: Finding Hope in a Hungry World.”

The exhibition, which will be on display through Jan. 30, 2022, turns the lens on global hunger and poverty with photographs by philanthropist and photographer Howard G. Buffett.

Traveling to 137 countries over the past two decades, Buffett has documented the powerful forces that keep poverty and hunger alive as part of a global campaign to raise awareness of these issues.

Buffet believes that everyone has about 40 chances to accomplish their life goals, just as farmers have about 40 growing seasons to improve their harvests. The photographs in “40 CHANCES” reflect his belief that hunger is intertwined with poverty, fear, war and conflict, and lack of opportunity for women.

“40 CHANCES: Finding Hope in a Hungry World” was developed by the Newseum in collaboration with Howard G. Buffett Foundation. The Newseum is an affiliate of the Freedom Forum, whose mission is to foster First Amendment freedoms for all – freedomforum.org. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is the exclusive sponsor of the “40 CHANCES: Finding Hope in a Hungry World” exhibit.

Throughout the exhibit’s stay at The Durham, visitors are encouraged to help grown a garden at The Platform.

This interactive, play garden experience is designed to spark the imagination and get people planning for next year’s home or community garden. Additional activities related to food and water will be available throughout the display of the “40 CHANCES” exhibit, helping young visitors learn about hunger and related issued in a hands-on, accessible and age-appropriate way.

Guests also can help fight hunger in the community and assist those in greatest need when visiting the museum.

Throughout the run of “40 CHANCES,” visitors can drop off non-perishable food items at the museum to help support the Food Bank for the Heartland. A large blue barrel is sitting near the front desk for donations.

Looking ahead to 2022, a round table series will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays in January.

The four-week virtual series will explore key topics in “40 CHANCES.” With the help of community organizations and experts, these round table discussions will bring important subjects featured in the exhibition to a local level.

Participants can sign up for just one, or all four virtual events.

The topics will be: Hunger and Water, Jan. 6; Guns and Fear, Jan. 13; Women and Poverty, Jan. 20; Hope, Jan. 27.

There is no cost to participate in this series, but during the registration process, you will have the opportunity to choose to donate to participating organizations that will join the museum in hosting these events.

Registration is required. Upon registering, you will receive information regarding how to connect via Zoom. Visit www.DurhamMuseum.org or call 402-444-5071 to register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.