Eagles Club announces temporary closure

Fraternal Order of Eagles 200 will be closed through Sunday, Nov. 8.
On Monday, Nov. 9, a decision will be made in regards to re-opening or continuing with remaining closed. All events scheduled during this week are canceled.
“We apologize for any inconvenience. The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff are a priority and the reason for this decision,” the Eagles Club said in a Facebook post.
