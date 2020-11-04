 Skip to main content
Eagles Club announces temporary closure
Fraternal Order of Eagles 200 will be closed through Sunday, Nov. 8.

On Monday, Nov. 9, a decision will be made in regards to re-opening or continuing with remaining closed. All events scheduled during this week are canceled.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff are a priority and the reason for this decision,” the Eagles Club said in a Facebook post.

