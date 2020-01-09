A cornhole tournament is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday in the Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St.
The entry fee for this family-friendly tournament is $30 per team.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Members of the first-place team will each receive a $5 gold eagle coin while the second-place team members will each receive a $1 silver eagle coin.
The event will include food, drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance. For more information, contact Brian Villwok at 402-657-1192.