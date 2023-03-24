Fremont residents in favor of having certain sexual education or LGBTQ-themed books removed from the Keene Memorial Library seem to have an ally in Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis, who last week proposed a book selection task force to examine how controversial materials are purchased at the city library.

During nearly two hours of discussion of a now-ended book relocation policy during the Fremont City Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, Ellis told the public in attendance and other council members that he believed there was “imbalance” in the book materials found at Keene Memorial Library.

Ellis said during his comments that if his children were still young enough to use the children’s section of the city library, he would have doubts allowing them to roam the aisles alone given what he has seen at the library in regard to possibly explicit or offensive content.

“I really appreciate all of the conversation today. One thing I want to bring attention to tonight, is…I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this. I myself, when confronted with something like this, dig for data. Some data I’ve come up with looks unbalanced,” Ellis said. “From the data I am finding, our library has very skewed, unbalanced library books. I started looking, and said, ‘Why do we have that?’”

Ellis also said the statement from the Nebraska Library Association decrying Von Behren’s policy and claims of censorship raised questions for himself about what books are not being purchased and provided to library patrons, as opposed to what books are being sought to be removed.

“Right now, the selection process for picking books that come into our library is done by one person…two persons at max…three persons at max. Those individuals are selecting books they want in our library and not selecting other books. So if that is the case, is that book banning, is that censorship by not selecting books to come into our library” Ellis asked. “This is not to beat up on the library, as it was explained to me, most of the staff at the library is not involved in the selection process.”

The solution, he said on March 14, was to create a book selection task force, which he theorized could review the current books at the library and examine how books are purchased, displayed and chosen for children.

“That is where I believe we, as a council, need to come up with another solution to help balance this out. This became a problem because I believe our books in our library are unbalanced. And that caused people in our community as ask, ‘What is going on here?’ All they did was ask a question,” Ellis added. “Why are we different than the city down the street?”

During his comments, Ellis claimed he examined the books offered at as many as 10 other regional libraries in Nebraska, claiming none had the level of controversial books that he believes exist in the Keene Memorial Library collection.

“We need to pump the brakes. We need to stop and say, ‘What’s going on here.’ Let’s get together a taskforce that we can look at some data to make sure we have a balanced library,” he said. “I think that is the issue we have to look at, is the amount of books in certain subjects. I am not about censoring, I believe the solution here is, we may need to limit our books. There are books now not making the shelves because they are not getting selected. This is a stopgap measure. The solution is a taskforce, get it put together, and look at the books in our library and make modifications to our selections process.”

After he spoke, Council President Mark Jensen disputed Ellis’ claims of “imbalance” in the books at the library, stating he’d done his own research and out of more than 8,000 titles in the children’s section, he claimed less than 1% were about sexual education or LGBTQ issues.

Days after the meeting, Ellis spoke to the Tribune about his plan for a task force, and how he doubted it would ever come to fruition due to objections from other council members.

“(The) Reality is, it probably is never going to happen. I don’t have the votes. I begged Sally not to push this (policy review) forward…she knew my plan to put together a task force to look at it,” Ellis said. “The Nebraska Library Association lady said we are pushing individual ideologies on others. No. I believe we have an individual ideology being pushed by our librarian. I am going to propose we create a task force, but I believe there not is going to be a vote. People will say, ‘this is a done deal,’ but it is not.”