Friday
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
“An Easterner,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Cuming County Fair, 8:30 a.m., West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H shooting sports match – archery, 4-H public style revue, baseball tournament, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle and face painting.
Riverfront Ribfest, 11 a.m., Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park (east side of the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge), Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event includes barbecue, music, games and rides. General admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m., which includes that night’s concert (Travis Tritt). General admission for kids ages 6-16 is $5 while kids 5 and under are admitted free.
2018 Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 5-11 p.m., Leo Royal Park, just south of 204th and Cornhusker streets, near Gretna. In addition to wine and hot air balloons, there also will be a variety of foods, live entertainment, arts and crafts, pony rides, face painting, inflatable bounce and obstacle course activities for the kids. The hot air balloons are scheduled to launch at 7 p.m. and be illuminated for a hot air balloon glow at 9 p.m. (weather permitting). Festival tickets are $19 and will be available at the festival entrance. Each ticket includes five tastes of wine with a souvenir wine glass (while supplies last) or your choice of beers. General admission tickets will be $14 at the gate. Children’s tickets for ages 6-11 are $7 while children ages 5 and under will be admitted free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Music will be provided from 7-11 p.m. by Down Memory Lane. Everyone is welcome.
Starlight Movie featuring “Star Wars – The Last Jedi,” dusk, SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates and concessions open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Theater
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 5 p.m., and “Witch of Waverly Wood,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Cuming County Fair, 8 a.m., West Point. Events will include the beef show, shooting sports match – BB and air rifle, sand volleyball tournament, ice cream social, baseball tournament, mutton busting, bull riding, music by Dylan Bloom Band, concert featuring Lonestar, teen dance, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle, face painting, and ATV/UTV pull.
Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Road, Fremont. In addition to a car show, the event will include a farmers market, hub cap ID, lug nut contest, hood ornament contest, bounce houses, dessert shop, face painting, balloon animals, barnyard pedal pull competition, and an ice cream cruise to A&W.
Defenders of Freedom Air & Space Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Offutt Air Force Base, Bellevue. Admission is free.
Husker DogFest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open space south of Memorial Stadium and Manter Hall, Lincoln. Husker DogFest will bring dog owners and enthusiasts to campus to connect to new research in Nebraska and to enroll their dogs in studies. Visitors are welcome to bring their well-behaved, leashed dogs. The event will include lab tours, professional dog demonstrations, dog activities, pet-related vendors and food vendors. Admission is free.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is “Water Under Our Feet.” Regular museum admission applies.
Craig Community Day, 11 a.m., Craig. Activities will include pie and ice cream, Johnson Reptiles, horse shoes, splash pad open, Oakland-Craig drill team, face painting, kiddie parade, bingo, balloon lady, kids games, watermelon, cake walk, basket drawing, old timers baseball, Quilts of Valor presentation, table drawing, and a DJ.
Riverfront Ribfest, 11 a.m., Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park (east side of the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge), Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event includes barbecue, music, games and rides. General admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m., which includes that night’s concert (Spin Doctors, Bowling for Soup and Tonic). General admission for kids ages 6-16 is $5 while kids 5 and under are admitted free.
Back to School Ice Cream Social, 3-5 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Ice cream sundaes will be available for a freewill donation ($1 minimum donation). The event is being hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Post 20. The game Plinko will be played. Prizes will be school supplies. Proceeds will help veterans.
Sunday
Concerts
Lincoln Municipal Band 2018 Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, Lincoln. The theme is Salute to Veterans: Home of the Brave. Admission is free.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Cuming County Fair, 9 a.m., West Point. Events will include the horse show, open class feeder calf show, jackpot feeder calf show, PeeWee showmanship, worship service, Wildlife Encounters, horseshoe tournament, carnival, car and combine demo derby, dance featuring music by Adam Sandhurst and The Jolly Jammers, baseball tournament finals, parade, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, and concert featuring the Pathfinder Chorus.
Defenders of Freedom Air & Space Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Offutt Air Force Base, Bellevue. Admission is free.
Riverfront Ribfest, 11 a.m., Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park (east side of the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge), Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event includes barbecue, music, games and rides. Admission is $5 for everyone.
Doggie Dip, 1-2 p.m., Splash Station, Fremont. Only dogs will be allowed in the water. All dogs must have proof of their rabies vaccination and if the owner is a resident of Fremont, the dog must have a City of Fremont license. All dogs must enter/leave the facility on a leash. The cost is $5 per dog. Proceeds will help support the Dodge County Humane Society.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night Movies featuring “Black Panther,” 5-11 p.m., Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, Omaha. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, sunscreen and flat shoes. Concessions will be offered. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
An Evening with Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $46 to $156 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Harry Potter Night, 7 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. This year’s night will feature the inaugural Werner Park House Cup, pitting the four Hogwarts houses against each other. Points will be determined based on action during the Omaha Storm Chasers’ game itself, with members of the winning house receiving a prize. Admission ranges from $5 to $26.
Summer Hero Movie Series featuring “Black Panther,” 7 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Events
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Wild Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and stays open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday through August. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Admission is $9.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $8.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Aug. 16
Concerts
The Pluckin’ Nutz, 7:30 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Events
Opening of the 22nd Annual Capital City Ribfest, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Parking, Lincoln. Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a can of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln as a suggested donation. After 2 p.m., admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.