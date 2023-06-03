The Third Annual Cedar Days Parade is set for June 11 in Cedar Bluffs as part of Cedar Days, which is planned for June 9-11.

The Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation is inviting area businesses and organizations to enter a float, car or truck into this year’s parade. Entries are encouraged to advertise their business or cause. You may throw out candy and/or hand out any information you want people to know about your business or organization.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three parade entries. The prizes are $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Line up of entries will begin at 12:15 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.

Registration is free. To register your entry, visit forms.gle/mE49LwAhDzw6ruEr5. Anyone with questions may contact Jeff Beckman at jeff.beckman@cbwildcats.org.