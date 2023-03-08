Officials with FurEver Home, Inc., are hoping a second visit from renowned animal lover Kris Rotunda and his charity “Jordan’s Way” will raise more funds for the animal shelter than his first visit to the city in 2021.

The fundraising event is set from 5:30-9 p.m., Monday, March 20, at FurEver Home, 925 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. It will also be broadcast live on Facebook Live.

Martha Bang, president of FurEver Home, Inc., said Rotunda became active in animal shelter fundraising after his own dog died, a pooch which he had gotten from a local shelter. Now, he travels the nation helping raise money for animal shelters in all 50 states.

“He started this (Jordan’s Way) as a way to give back. He is a super high-energy guy and a fun person,” Bang said of Rotunda. “The last time he came, it was a little over two years ago. He travels around and will do a bunch of fun contests.”

Bang also said the event will feature a list of yet-to-be determined “local celebrities.”

“We’ve invited a bunch of fun celebrities to do the contests,” Bang added. “We do a lot of pies in faces, shaving of heads for money donations. The list is not finalized yet, but we expect some fun people to attend.”

This year’s event comes as the animal shelter battles for its future. The City of Fremont recently issued a request for proposals for new animal sheltering services, with bids due in mid-March. In the meantime, the Fremont City Council on Feb. 28 voted to extend the city’s contract with FurEver Home, Inc., by three months while Request For Proposal submissions are received.

For the March 20 event, Bang said FurEver home officials hope to raise $30,000.

“We are pounding the pavement to find businesses to donate or match funds,” she added.

On Feb. 28, Bang said FurEver Home, Inc., will submit a proposal to remain as the city’s official animal shelter, but if the organization does not get awarded the contract, the facility will most likely close its physical location and revert back to a non-landed adoption and foster services.

“We hope that we are awarded (the new contract),” Bang said on Feb. 28. “We operated as a foster-based rescue before we had a facility. But, our rent there was $1,200. (In current location) our rent is $3,200 a month and we had $1,500 in utilities last month. So, it’s a bit of a kick in the pants.”

The March 20 event will include pledge recruiting and fundraising challenges along with the seeking year-long donation pledges from donors; one-day donations of funds or pet food; and donations of other items, such as pet kennels or cages.

There will also be numerous fundraising games and events, including donors shaving hair off their bodies for donations; assorted contests that feature dogs licking peanut butter or whip cream off the faces of donors; being locked inside a kennel until friends raise enough funds to be released; and other fun antics designed to raise money.

Anyone who wants to register for the assorted games must apply by March 15 via email at fetchingfureverhomes@gmail.com.

In March 2021, Rotunda was in town and hosted a four-hour livestream with games, treats and buckets of ice, leading to the raising of more than $12,000 for its operations. Rotonda, a resident of Tampa, Florida, founded Jordan’s Way in 2018 after the death of his dog, the namesake of the nonprofit, from cancer.

“Because she was in a shelter for three years, I said I was going to make the unnoticed noticed by being a little bit more out-of-the-box,” Rotunda said in 2021. “So I like coming to these shelters, seeing the longer-term dogs, the senior dogs, the ones that have been here a long time.”

Jordan’s Way has more than 770,000 followers on Facebook, and provides community outreach, advocacy and fundraising for animal shelters. In 2021, Rotonda embarked on a 50-state journey, visiting 300 shelters, including eight in Nebraska.