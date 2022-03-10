Exhibit celebrating Nelson Mandela's life is on display at The Durham Museum

The Durham Museum is the site of a major new touring exhibition.

“Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition” takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of the iconic freedom fighter and political leader. The exhibition will be on display at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha, through July 3.

Presented in association with Round Room Live, the exhibition is an immersive and interactive experience that features previously unseen film, photos and the display of more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums and archives worldwide.

“Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition” is designed to educate, entertain and inspire using many personal belongings and objects never previously seen outside of South Africa.

These items, including the suit worn for the opening of the South African parliament in 1996; a traditional head dress gifted to him by The King of Xhosa people, King Xolilzwe Sigcawu, as he awarded Mandela the ancient tribal warrior honor of the Isithwalandwe Sesizwe, for the ﬁrst time in two centuries; his presidential desk and chair and his much loved iconic beige trench coat, combine with immersive media presentations and scenic re-creations, to enable visitors to engage with and experience key moments in Nelson Mandela’s life.

The exhibition reveals Mandela’s story in a series of experiential zones. It takes visitors on Mandela’s life journey, from his little-known beginnings in rural Mvezo, Transkei, through decades of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first black president, “Father of South Africa,” and a globally loved and respected figure.

“Lawyer. Revolutionary. Political prisoner. World leader. Elder statesman. Symbol of the struggle against oppression. Nelson Mandela has been all these things to so many people across the world in the past 50 years and five years after his passing, he continues to remain a human rights icon and to be seen globally as an advocate for change,” a media release stated.

This exhibit is produced by Round Room Live in partnership with The Royal House of Mandela (RHoM) and RHoM Investments. Round Room Live is a producer and promoter of live entertainment that specializes in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events.

In addition to the Mandela exhibition, Round Room’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” and “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” which recently opened in Los Angeles in January.

Local support for the Mandela exhibit is provided by: Mutual of Omaha, Kiewit, Conagra Brands Foundation, Cox Communications, Howard and Rhonda Hawks, Union Pacific, Douglas County and The Durham Society. Media support is provided by KETV.

The Durham Museum’s Community Conservation Gallery provides a space for visitors to engage with the Mandela exhibition while reflecting on its themes and connections to the present.

To encourage contemplation, the room features art produced during the 2020 protects against social justice.

Two large-scale boards feature quotes from Nina Simone and Martin Luther King Jr. They join a pair of images, known as “Hope,” to connect stories of modern protest to those seen with the Mandela exhibition.

Along with these pieces, there are opportunities to participate in feedback and sit to discuss together the impacts of Mandela today.

The Durham Museum’s hours are noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Durham is closed Mondays and major holidays.

Museum admission is $13 for adults; $10 for seniors 62 and older, and for military/veterans; $7 for children ages 3-12; and free for children 2 and younger.

The Durham Museum will be offering a Community Free Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The day will allow the community to experience the Mandela exhibition and the entire museum at no charge.

Space is limited and advanced registration is highly encouraged. Because capacity is limited, the museum staff asks that members and frequent visitors consider allowing those who may not otherwise be able to visit the museum to enjoy this opportunity.

Register online for the Community Free Day at DurhamMuseum.org/Mandela.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.