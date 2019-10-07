A Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter Family Dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Izaak Walton Park.
Family favorite casseroles will be served, including: beef stroganoff, tuna casserole, tater tot casserole, chili mac, and chicken and noodles.
The meals also will include green beans, lettuce salad, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. Everyone is welcome.