This year’s Fremont High School fall play, “Leading Ladies,” will be performed in the Nell McPherson Theatre on Oct. 4 and 5.
Caitie Hays, the new drama teacher at FHS, said there’s a personal reason as to why she selected “Leading Ladies” for her directing debut at Fremont High School.
“Leading Ladies was one of the first plays I did,” said Hays. “I have acted in it and directed it. I’m very passionate about it and I’m excited to see how the students do.”
Written by Ken Ludwig, “Leading Ladies” follows Shakespearean actors Leo Clark (played by senior Cooper Leriger) and Jack Gable (played by junior John Stutznegger) after they read a newspaper article about a dying woman named Florence (played by junior Shannon Engel).
“I love the script,” Leriger said. “It’s funny with a good plot.”
The plot thickens when Florence decides she will be giving away her inheritance to her nieces: Maxine and Stephanie. Leo and Jack decide to dress up in drag, as Maxine and Stephanie, in order to receive the inheritance. Along the way, they encounter drama, love triangles, and so much more.
“What I like the best about this play is that the comedy is very well-written,” said Engel. “There are a ton of different comedic moments in the show, including two guys dressing up as women.”
The 11-member cast also features FHS students: senior Liliana Cudly (as Meg Snider, Florence’s daughter), senior Charlotte Winey (as Audrey, Meg’s best friend), senior Ben Castillo (as the Rev. Duncan Woolery, Meg’s fiance), senior Manny Lackey (as Doctor Myers), and Jovany Hernandez-Corona (as Butch Myers).
The ticket price for the show is $8. Hays said tickets can be purchased from the FHS box office after school the week of the performances and the nights of the show. She said tickets also can be purchased by cast members, starting the last week of September.
“The rehearsals are going really well,” said Hays. “We’re still in the beginning parts, so the actors are still getting used to their characters. We also don’t have a set yet, so it will be easier once we do.”