Fireworks and bubbles will help ring in the new year

The display, which can be seen for miles, is created by J&M Displays and is choreographed so that each shell explodes on cue to a unique themed medley of “Everyday Heroes.” This year’s themed medley will be honoring the spirit of the community during challenging times, while also honoring all of the front-line and essential workers who have been working tirelessly to keep the community as safe as possible.

Spectators are encouraged to tune in to STAR 104.5 FM in the warmth and safety of their vehicles to enjoy the accompanying music while watching the fireworks show. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to be sure to get a free parking space.

MECA parking lots A, B and C and Gallup parking lots will be open to the public at 6 p.m.

The lighting display portion of the Holiday Lights Festival will remain illuminated through Jan. 4.

This year’s lighting display brightens up the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights, garland and festive décor. The lights span from 10th to 13th streets, from Harvey to Jackson streets. The display also covers north and south Omaha along 24th Street.

Bubbly New Year’s EveThe Omaha Children’s Museum will be celebrating the new year with Bubbly New Year’s Eve.