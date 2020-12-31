Fireworks and bubbles will help ring in the new year

Are you ready to ring in the new year?
This year has been like no other in recent memory and many people will be glad to put it in the past.
If you share that sentiment, you’re probably ready to celebrate the turning of the calendar to 2021.
While there are not as many New Year’s Eve events planned this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a few of the traditional events are still on tap in the area.
Fireworks SpectacularThe Holiday Lights Festival’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular will again fill the winter sky with colorful bursts of light on Thursday, Dec. 31. The show starts at the family-friendly hour of 7 p.m.
The fireworks will be launched near CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park, close to 10th and Cass streets, in Omaha.
Attendees can view the show in the warmth and safety of their vehicle. Free parking to view the display up close will be available in MECA lots A, B and C (near CHI Health Center) and Gallup lots (1001 Gallup Drive).
In addition, all downtown Omaha parking meters will be free after 5 p.m. Thursday, courtesy of Park Omaha.
The New Year’s Eve fireworks display is one of the largest in the region and is the last signature event of the annual Holiday Lights Festival.
The display, which can be seen for miles, is created by J&M Displays and is choreographed so that each shell explodes on cue to a unique themed medley of “Everyday Heroes.” This year’s themed medley will be honoring the spirit of the community during challenging times, while also honoring all of the front-line and essential workers who have been working tirelessly to keep the community as safe as possible.
Spectators are encouraged to tune in to STAR 104.5 FM in the warmth and safety of their vehicles to enjoy the accompanying music while watching the fireworks show. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to be sure to get a free parking space.
MECA parking lots A, B and C and Gallup parking lots will be open to the public at 6 p.m.
The lighting display portion of the Holiday Lights Festival will remain illuminated through Jan. 4.
This year’s lighting display brightens up the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights, garland and festive décor. The lights span from 10th to 13th streets, from Harvey to Jackson streets. The display also covers north and south Omaha along 24th Street.
Bubbly New Year’s EveThe Omaha Children’s Museum will be celebrating the new year with Bubbly New Year’s Eve.
This event will feature bubble drops, a bubble wrap stomp, a goody bag to take home, and other bubble-themed activities. Special guests may pop in throughout the day, so attendees should be on the lookout.
Bubbly New Year’s Eve will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. Bubble drops will occur hourly.
Masks are required for ages 5 and older, and recommended for ages 2-5.
Capacity is limited, and purchasing admission tickets in advance is recommended by visiting www.ocm.org.
Tickets are $14 for adults (ages 16-59) and children (ages 2-15), $13 for seniors (ages 60 and over), and free for infants (under 2). All activities are included with museum admission.
Holiday Poinsettia ShowOnly a few more days also remain to view this year’s Holiday Poinsettia Show at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.
The poinsettia show will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 3. Lauritzen Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed New Year’s Day).
In the center of the Holiday Poinsettia Show is a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree made from more than 700 plants. It is surrounded by a cascade of carefully wrapped presents.
Guests also can enjoy the whir and whistle of a model garden train as it goes around and around the majestic tree.
Thousands of vibrant poinsettias, amaryllis and other festive florals and foliage also can be found at the gardens.
A larger-than-life fireplace and mantel (that features succulent stockings hung gently with care), candles, living wreaths, furry friends and a giant rug fashioned from a variety of plant material help showcase the beauty of nature. Touches of holiday décor also can be found throughout the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory.
More than 9,000 poinsettias in nearly 30 different varieties were grown for the 2020 display.
The holiday show has been designed as a one-way experience with ample room to allow for social distancing. Proper facial masks or coverings must be worn in the visitor and education center and in the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory.
Timed tickets are required and may be purchased at www.lauritzengardens.org. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 through 12, and free for children ages 2 and under and members.