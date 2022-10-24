 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Congregational Church plans trunk or treat event

Local News

First Congregational Church at 1550 N. Broad St. in Fremont will be having its Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

There will be fire trucks, police cars, Smokey Bear and lots of goodies.

Everyone is invited to this free community event. For more information, contact Jacinda at 402-327-1338.

Tags

