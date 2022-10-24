First Congregational Church plans trunk or treat event

First Congregational Church at 1550 N. Broad St. in Fremont will be having its Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
There will be fire trucks, police cars, Smokey Bear and lots of goodies.
Everyone is invited to this free community event. For more information, contact Jacinda at 402-327-1338.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
