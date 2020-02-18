Fish fry set for Friday in North Bend
Fish fry set for Friday in North Bend

  • Updated
Local News

Knights of Columbus St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 will be having a pre-Lenten fish fry from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Friday at St. Charles Parish Center in North Bend.

The menu will include: Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest macaroni and condiments. Gluten free is available upon request. Takeout meals will be available.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal are $10 for adults ages 14 and up, $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family meal deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under).

The fish fry will continue every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday.

