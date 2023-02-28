The inaugural Five-O-Five Brewing Co. Chili Cook Off is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at 349 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont.
Attendees who provide a freewill donation can try the chili and vote for their favorite.
The winner of the chili cook off will get to choose a local non-profit organization to donate all freewill donations collected.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today