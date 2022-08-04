 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Atkinson State Historical Parks plans Living History Weekend

A re-enactor fires the cannon at Fort Atkinson.

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park near Fort Calhoun will be hosting Living History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. They will include military activity, mountain man camp, laundresses, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, spinning/weaving, coopering and more.

There will be free pony rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Joe Starita will give the presentation “Warrior of the People” at 1 p.m. Sunday. Visit the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for the full schedule.

A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child. For more information, contact the park at ngpc.fort.atkinson@nebraska.gov or 402-468-5611.

