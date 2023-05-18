Kids wanting to try their hand at fishing will have the perfect opportunity on Saturday.

That’s when the Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby will be taking place from 9 a.m. to noon at Lake 16 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The annual fishing derby, named in honor of the late Bob Bruner, is designed as a way for kids to enjoy the outdoors, develop fishing skills, and spend time with their families. As a member of the Fremont Optimist Club, Bruner chaired the kids fishing event for many years.

The fishing derby is for all children ages 0 to 15. Fishing equipment will be furnished and each child will be given a free rod and reel to take home (while supplies last). Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Because Saturday also is Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska, no fishing license or park entry permit is required to take part in the event.

Participants can enter a drawing for a Rigor Rod and additional prizes. The drawing will take place at about 11:45 a.m. Need not be present to win.

Free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop will be provided (while supplies last).

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be providing information about safe boating, boating classes and more. The Nebraska Game and Parks Wildlife Crime Stoppers trailer also is scheduled to be at the fishing derby.

Attendees will have the chance to see the “Birds of Prey” by Fontenelle Forest from 10-11 a.m. Wonder Woman will be at the event from 11 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the fishing derby, here are other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Battle of the Bulls

The Second Annual Battle of the Bulls will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner.

The event will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for kids and a steer scramble.

Admission is $10 per person. Children younger than age 10 and adults with a valid military ID get in free.

Part of the proceeds will go to War Party Ranch, a nonprofit organization in Parker, Colorado, which helps women escape from abusive relationships, while teaching them the fundamental training of horsemanship, stockmanship, and horse packing.

Springs crafts and plants

The Third Annual Spring Craft, Vendor and Plant Event is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1638 N. Grant St. in Fremont.

The event, which will take place rain or shine, is being hosted by Triple R Boutique and Connie’s Heirlooms Plants and Gifts.

Everyone is welcome to browse a selection of locally grown vegetables and herb plants, houseplants, succulents, plant terrariums, crafts, art, antiques, home and garden décor, and more. There will be raffle items, door prizes and doughnuts and coffee for the early birds.

Wahoo Summerfest

The Third Annual Wahoo Summerfest will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

The event will include a “kidpreneur marketplace,” arts, crafts, antiques, repurposers, junk, direct sales, food vendors, live music, free kids activities and more.

Freedom Fest

The 10th Annual Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Scribner.

Gates open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with Dylan Bloom, Justin Kane and Little Texas. All ages are welcome. Bring your own chairs. No coolers will be allowed.

Admission is $15. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. All proceeds support Miles For Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors.

Steelhouse Family Weekend

Two immersive theater experiences for one ticket price will welcome families attending Steelhouse Family Weekend at Omaha’s newest performing arts venue, Steelhouse Omaha, 1110 Dodge St.

Performances will be offered at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

First, inside the Steelhouse, Compagnia TPO will perform “Butterflies,” a multi-disciplinary work that melds music, dance, art, sculpture, digital media, lighting and sound in an interactive audience experience. Members of the audience will participate with the actors and on the video projection set in the middle of the Steelhouse floor.

Following the 45-minute performance inside, families will then move outside to the Steelhouse patio for the Pittsburgh-based Squonk Opera’s “Hand in Hand.”

“Hand in Hand” is a show with two giant puppet hands, each the size of a house and rigged like a ship, moving to the rhythm of a live rock band. Performers will invite audience members to help grab the rigging and wiggle the giant fingers.

Tickets to Steelhouse Family Weekend are $10. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Poker Run

The Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest Poker Run will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday on Main Street in Scribner.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of Mel’s Bar with kickstands up at 11 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. Registration is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders.

Food will be served at Mel’s when the participants get back to Scribner. Door prizes and drawings will be held during the event with 2023 poker run shirts available for purchase.

All proceeds will go directly to Miles For Heroes. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.