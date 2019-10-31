The Fremont Altrusa Club will hold its annual Holiday Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Fremont Church of Christ located at 4163 N. Broad St.
Altrusa members will be selling $1 raffle tickets for a holiday quilt from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Ace Hardware in Fremont to raise money for their scholarship program. Second prize is $100 and third prize is $50.
The winner of the quilt will be announced at the luncheon on Nov. 9 (need not be present to win).
Luncheon tickets are now for sale and available from any Fremont member.