Fremont area fireworks displays
Fremont area fireworks displays

Fireworks photo

Following is a list of upcoming area fireworks displays that are open to the public:

July 2

Moeller Field – A fireworks display will follow the Fremont Moo’s baseball game vs. the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the fireworks to begin at approximately 10 p.m.

July 3

Fremont – Fremont’s annual fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at Christensen Field.

Arlington – This year’s Arlington Summer Sizzle celebration will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Bell Creek Park.

Oakland – The Oakland Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring its annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Oakland City Park.

West Shores – The West Shores Home Owners Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the island in the middle of the lake.

Valley Shores – A fireworks display will begin at 9:50 p.m. on the south side of Valley Shores Lake.

Decatur – Pop-n-Doc’s Marina will be hosting Decatur’s annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.

July 4

Lake Ventura – The Lake Ventura Home Owners Association will be sponsoring a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on the north side of Lake Ventura, located west of Fremont.

Hooper – A fireworks display will start a 10 p.m. at Hooper City Park.

West Point – The annual July 4th celebration in West Point will conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Neligh Park.

Mallard Landing – The Mallard Landing Home Owners Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the island in the middle of Mallard Landing Lake, near Valley.

