Fremont area fireworks displays

Following is a list of upcoming area fireworks displays that are open to the public:
July 2
Moeller Field – A fireworks display will follow the Fremont Moo’s baseball game vs. the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the fireworks to begin at approximately 10 p.m.
July 3
Fremont – Fremont’s annual fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at Christensen Field.
Arlington – This year’s Arlington Summer Sizzle celebration will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Bell Creek Park.
Oakland – The Oakland Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring its annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Oakland City Park.
West Shores – The West Shores Home Owners Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the island in the middle of the lake.
Valley Shores – A fireworks display will begin at 9:50 p.m. on the south side of Valley Shores Lake.
Decatur – Pop-n-Doc’s Marina will be hosting Decatur’s annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.
July 4
Lake Ventura – The Lake Ventura Home Owners Association will be sponsoring a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on the north side of Lake Ventura, located west of Fremont.
Hooper – A fireworks display will start a 10 p.m. at Hooper City Park.
West Point – The annual July 4th celebration in West Point will conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Neligh Park.
Mallard Landing – The Mallard Landing Home Owners Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the island in the middle of Mallard Landing Lake, near Valley.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!