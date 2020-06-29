Fremont area fireworks displays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is a list of upcoming area fireworks displays that are open to the public:

July 2

Moeller Field – A fireworks display will follow the Fremont Moo’s baseball game vs. the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the fireworks to begin at approximately 10 p.m.

July 3

Fremont – Fremont’s annual fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at Christensen Field.

Arlington – This year’s Arlington Summer Sizzle celebration will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Bell Creek Park.

Oakland – The Oakland Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring its annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Oakland City Park.

West Shores – The West Shores Home Owners Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the island in the middle of the lake.

Valley Shores – A fireworks display will begin at 9:50 p.m. on the south side of Valley Shores Lake.

Decatur – Pop-n-Doc’s Marina will be hosting Decatur’s annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.

July 4