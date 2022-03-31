Fremont Bull Riding Classic returns after two-year hiatus

The bulls are back in town.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fremont Bull Riding Classic is returning this year with two nights of bull riding and live music.

The 26th annual fundraiser of the Christensen Field Improvement Task Force will take place April 8 and 9 in Christensen Field’s heated indoor arena, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

Formed in 1994 by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, the Christensen Field Improvement Task Force began hosting the Fremont Bull Riding Classic as a fundraiser to improve the facility and grounds at the Christensen Field complex.

Using proceeds from the classic, the task force has donated over $385,000 toward the improvements at the Christensen Field Complex.

The Fremont Bull Riding Classic features bull riding, mutton bustin’ funny man acts, bull fighting and wild steer riding.

Gates open both evenings at 5:30 p.m.

Cavander’s Mutton Bustin’ Classic will start at 6:15 p.m. each night. Little cowboy and cowgirls ages 4-8 and under 50 pounds are invited to participate.

There are only 30 spots available each night. Registration will start when the gates open both nights. The competition will begin just following registration.

Participants must wear a helmet. Helmets will be provided, though personal helmets will also be allowed. Judging will be based on time (the longer the better) and difficulty of the ride.

The mutton busters will compete for first-, second- and third-place prizes. The winner will receive a Champion Mutton Bustin’ Classic buckle. The top three will each receive a special prize while all participants will receive a prize package from Cavender’s and a free ice cream cone coupon donated by Runza.

The bull riding classic will start at 7 p.m.

This year’s intermission entertainment will be the Tractor Supply Co. Wild Steer Ride. Each team will consist of three members.

Competitors must check in at the main gate where they will receive free admission for that night’s bull riding performances and complete their registration form. The winning team will receive a cash prize of $300 as well as bragging rights. The runner-up will receive a refund of its team’s $75 registration fee.

To complete the contest, a team must successfully catch and ride the steer across the “finish line” at the end of the arena. Winning team members will need to meet with the classic’s photographer immediately following the contest for photographs and to receive their prize.

While teams are full for 2022, riders can still sign up online at bullridingclassic.com/wildsteerride to participate. The entry fee is $25 per rider.

A rodeo dance will follow each evening’s bull riding event at 9 p.m. in the main arena. Tickets to the dance are included with admission to the 2022 Fremont Bull Riding Classic.

Friday night’s dance will feature 4 on the Floor. The band performs a high-energy blend of rock, country and funk, specifically designed to drive crowd members to the dance floor.

Luke Mills will be the opener for Saturday’s rodeo dance. Mills is a singer/songwriter, performer and recording artist from Holdrege. He was inducted into the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame in October 2020.

Mills has been writing and performing music professionally since 1999 and has seen regional and national radio success with multiple songs over the last 20 years. He has toured across the United States and has become a staple in the independent artist scene with his unique and professional performances and songwriting.

The headliner for Saturday’s rodeo dance is a familiar name: Dylan Bloom.

Starting in 2009, Bloom, a native of North Bend, began fronting his first band alongside his father Dean Bloom, performing country/rock in his hometown and other small towns around Nebraska.

In 2012, Bloom released his first album, “Strong In A Small Town,” followed by a sophomore album, “Population 1213” in 2016. He started off 2018 with the release of his next EP, “Truck Driver” recorded in Nashville.

Bloom and his high energy band bring their style of country/rock to county fairs, festivals, and honkey tonks, and have opened the stage for Craig Morgan, Chris Cagle, Sawyer Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lee Brice, Phil Vassar, John Michael Montgomery, Blackhawk, Kenny Loggins, and many other national acts.

Adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $1 with an adult. Those who purchase a two-night adult ticket can save $5 per night.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply Co. in Fremont, Cavender’s Western Outfitter in Omaha or online at bullridingclassic.com.

