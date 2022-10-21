Fremont Family YMCA, Midland University plan Trunk 'N Treat

The Fremont Family YMCA and Midland University will be hosting their annual Trunk ‘N Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center parking lot, 10th and Clarkson streets, in Fremont.
Everyone is welcome to decorate their vehicle and participate in the Trunk ‘N Treat. A $25 prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle.
For more information, call Kylie at 402-721-6952.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
