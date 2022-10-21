 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Family YMCA, Midland University plan Trunk 'N Treat

Storing Halloween candy photo

The Fremont Family YMCA and Midland University will be hosting their annual Trunk ‘N Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center parking lot, 10th and Clarkson streets, in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome to decorate their vehicle and participate in the Trunk ‘N Treat. A $25 prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle.

For more information, call Kylie at 402-721-6952.

