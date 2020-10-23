 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center to host Humanities of Nebraska program
Local News

The Fremont Friendship Center will be hosting a program from Humanities of Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment called, “Discoveries of the Forte’ Piano,” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Those 60 or better are welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information, call the center at 402-727-2815. The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St.

