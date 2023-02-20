- Editor’s Note: Due to press deadlines, a full recap of the meeting will be printed in the Wednesday, Feb. 22, issue of the Fremont Tribune

A controversial sexual education book will remain in the Keene Memorial Library after the city’s library advisory board voted on Monday to keep “Sex is a Funny Word” on library shelves.

The decision on Monday, Feb. 20, was made in front of a standing-room only crowd of Fremont residents both in favor of keeping the book and those against its presence in the Keene Memorial Library.

A crowd of more than 60 people flooded the city council chambers at the Fremont Municipal Building, many waving signs decrying what they believe are inappropriate books and dozens of others holding signs lamenting censorship and supporting diverse books.

There were so many people in attendance, dozens of others were forced to stand in hallways and listen to the proceedings from a distance. Many of those present had lapel buttons on that stated, “I read banned books.”

Only four members of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board were present for the monthly meeting on Monday, with Ryan Fiala absent.

After a brief discussion, a motion by Library Board Member LeAnn Rathke to table the appeal by local grandmother Sandra Murray died for lack of a second motion. Rathke said she objected to parts of the book and wanted the board to continue to research the issue.

Two other library board members—Amanda Moenning and Becky Pence—spoke in favor of the book and its value to readers.

Then, in a 3-1 vote, the board decided to follow Library Director Laura England-Biggs’ Jan. 16 decision to retain the book in the library. Rathke was the only no vote.

The decision means “Sex is a Funny Word” will be kept in the library for now.

However, under the city’s municipal code, the eight-member Fremont City Council could overrule the library board’s decision.

The Monday night meeting was closely watched by at least three different officers from the Fremont Police Department as well as a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy who circled the city’s Municipal Building before the meeting began.

One clash of protesters occurred outside the building when Robert “Bert” Murray, the husband of Sandra Murray, began to approach several protesters supporting the library and yelled insults and slurs at them.

After Robert Murray got close to one library supporter and pointed in his face, Fremont police Lt. E.J. Watts intervened and ordered him retreat or be detained. Murray then left the area.

