Fremont Mall plans Storytime with Santa festivities

Local News

The Fremont Mall will be hosting Storytime with Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Santa is going to read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and then open a present from his special guest.

The event also will include free hot cocoa provided by Hy-Vee, free popcorn provided by Fremont Theaters, and free face painting provided by the Fremont Bergan Cheer and Dance Team.

There also will be raffles prizes (free entry). Pictures with Santa will be offered from 1-6 p.m.

