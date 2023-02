A luncheon will take place Wednesday, March 1, at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Fremont High School’s cast of “Footloose!” will provide a preview of the musical.

The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Feb. 24 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332 and leaving a message.