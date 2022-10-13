Fremont Tribune's 2022 guide to Halloween festivities in Fremont and the surrounding area

Kids, it’s time to get out your costumes as candy, decorated trunks and plenty of spooky fun will soon be taking over the area for the Halloween season.

Numerous Halloween events are planned this year, sponsored by churches, businesses, school groups and more. And the best part is, a majority of the events are free.

Now is the time to get out your calendar as we’ve put together a list of Halloween events taking place in Fremont and the surrounding area.

Halloween Hysteria

MainStreet of Fremont’s annual Halloween Hysteria brings hundreds of kids and their families to downtown Fremont.

This year’s event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Kids are invited to trick or treat at participating downtown businesses.

Don Peterson and Associates will be hosting a haunted house at its office on the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

Gallery 92 West and Keene Memorial Library will be offering face painting with Halloween songs and storytime at the Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St.

All Halloween Hysteria activities are free.

Spooky Alley

Dodge County will be hosting its Spooky Alley in conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Halloween Hysteria this year.

This walk-through trick or treat event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., in downtown Fremont.

Dodge County offices will be participating in addition to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Campsite decorating

Everyone is invited to get in on the fun at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area on Saturday, Oct. 15, for its Halloween campsite decorating contest and trick-or-treating.

The decoration judging and trick-or-treating will both take place from 5-7 p.m.

A valid park entry permit is required.

Trunk or Treat

Quasar Drive-In Theater at 13427 N. 300th St. near Valley has a fun and kid-friendly night planned for Saturday, Oct. 15.

Gates will open early at 5 p.m. so guests can get all set up before the show and the kids will have plenty of time to walk in the daylight and collect candy.

There will be a costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed kids, adults, pets and cars.

The theater also will be hosting a book signing with Tim Welch. He is the author of a brand new children’s book titled, “‘Twas the Night Before Halloween.”

The kid-friendly double feature of “Hotel Transylvania” and “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” will begin about 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at quasardrivein.com.

Search for Treats

Pets can get in on the Halloween fun at Search For Treats For Pets from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Camp Fontanelle’s Split Oak Hollow Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.

Pet owners are invited to bring their friendly pet, on a leash, and go through the corn maze to look for a couple treats in the short maze.

Pet costumes are encouraged. The event is included in the entrance fee.

Tunnel of Terror

Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S. in Fremont invites everyone to experience its haunted car wash, Tunnel of Terror, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21.

Guests will experience a spooky, scary and shiny experience.

The cost is $20 per vehicle. TommyClub members get in free.

Trunk or Treat

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be hosting its free, family-friendly Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

All ages are welcome to dress up for a parking lot full of candy, decorated cars and fun.

There also will be raffles, prizes and hot dogs.

Scary maze nights

If you don’t mind being a little scared, Camp Fontantelle will be hosting its annual scary nights in the maze from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22, 28 and 29.

Visitors are encouraged to come dressed to impress for a night of spooky fun.

Trunk or Treat

The Knights of Columbus and Archbishop Bergan Elementary will be having a Trunk or Treat event from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Road, in Fremont.

In addition to collecting candy at decorated trunks, there will be a costume contest, best-decorated trunk contest, candy corn jar contest and tours of the elementary.

FBLA Trunk or Treat

The Cedar Bluffs FBLA chapter will be having its annual Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.

Decorated trunks will be located in and around the fire station. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Businesses and community groups interested in hosting a trunk may fill out the Google form at forms.gle/4ZyAb3Z7i7w15thU6. Set up will begin at 1 p.m.

Email Kate Chrisman at kate.chrisman@cbwildcats.org with questions.

Search for Treats

Camp Fontanelle will be having its Search for Treats from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the camp’s corn maze.

Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people in the maze handing out treats.

There is no additional cost to this event.

Trunk ‘N Treat

The Fremont Family YMCA and Midland University will be hosting its annual Trunk ‘N Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center parking lot, 10th and Clarkson streets, in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome to decorate their vehicle and participate in the Trunk ‘N Treat. A $25 prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle.

This is a fun activity for the entire family to participate in on an autumn evening.

For more information, call Kylie at 402-721-6952.

FCC Trunk or Treat

First Congregational Church at 1550 N. Broad St. in Fremont will be having its Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

There will be fire trucks, police cars, Smokey Bear and lots of goodies.

Everyone is invited to this free community event. Local businesses, organizations and families are welcome to decorate their vehicles and hands out treats. For more information, contact Jacinda at 402-327-1338.

Trunk or Treat

Twin Rivers YMCA will be having its Trunk or Treat at the Park from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Valley City Park. This is a free event for the community.

Anyone interested in hosting a trunk can contact Cole at 402-359-9622 or email cbuffington@metroymca.org.

Izaak Walton Trunk or Treat

Fremont’s Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting its Trunk or Treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The event will include hayrack rides and trunk or treating.

Kids are encouraged to wear their best costume and bring a big bag for candy.

Mall-O-Ween

The Fremont Mall at 860 E. 23rd St. will be hosting a warm, indoor trick-or-treating event on Saturday, Oct. 29.

From 1-3 p.m., kids can stop by stores in the mall to show off their costumes and get candy from the store managers.

FCCLA Trunk or Treat

The Fremont High School FCCLA chapter and Multicultural Club will be presenting its 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the FHS tennis courts, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

This free event for families will feature costumes, candy, face painting, games and food.

Keene Memorial Library will be presenting a Halloween Storytime.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will have a booth about the safe kids campaign and child passenger safety while the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Family Coalition will have a booth for information on healthy families.

Fall Festival

Fremont Alliance Church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. will be having its annual Fall Festival from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

The Fall Festival features free food and fun for the whole family.

There will be games, food, candy, bounce houses, a free raffle to win a kid’s bike, KONA Ice, and more. Matt Adams, a master illusionist, will be a special guest.

Boo in Wahoo

The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce, Saunders Medical Center and many area businesses will be sponsoring Boo in Wahoo from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Admission is free to this ultimate trick-or-treating event.

Halloween Shenanigans

Scribner’s Halloween Shenanigans event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in downtown Scribner.

The free family event will feature candy, games, hot dogs, costume contest, and selfie stations.