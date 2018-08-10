Today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Cuming County Fair, 8:30 a.m., West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H shooting sports match – archery, 4-H public style revue, baseball tournament, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle and face painting.
Ruff House Family Entertainment Center Ribbon Cutting, 9-10 a.m., 2010 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Music will be provided from 7-11 p.m. by Down Memory Lane. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Cuming County Fair, 8 a.m., West Point. Events will include the beef show, shooting sports match – BB and air rifle, sand volleyball tournament, ice cream social, baseball tournament, mutton busting, bull riding, music by Dylan Bloom Band, concert featuring Lonestar, teen dance, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle, face painting, and ATV/UTV pull.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment, use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Road, Fremont. In addition to a car show, the event will include a farmers market, hub cap ID, lug nut contest, hood ornament contest, bounce houses, dessert shop, face painting, balloon animals, barnyard pedal pull competition, and an ice cream cruise to A&W.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont City Council, Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment Study Session, 10 a.m., Council Chamber, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Craig Community Day, 11 a.m., Craig. Activities will include pie and ice cream, Johnson Reptiles, horse shoes, splash pad open, Oakland-Craig drill team, face painting, kiddie parade, bingo, balloon lady, kids games, watermelon, cake walk, basket drawing, old timers baseball, Quilts of Valor presentation, table drawing, and a DJ.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Back to School Ice Cream Social, 3-5 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Ice cream sundaes will be available for a freewill donation ($1 minimum donation). The event is being hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Post 20. The game Plinko will be played. Prizes will be school supplies. Proceeds will help veterans.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cuming County Fair, 9 a.m., West Point. Events will include the horse show, open class feeder calf show, jackpot feeder calf show, PeeWee showmanship, worship service, Wildlife Encounters, horseshoe tournament, carnival, car and combine demo derby, dance featuring music by Adam Sandhurst and The Jolly Jammers, baseball tournament finals, parade, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, and concert featuring the Pathfinder Chorus.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Doggie Dip, 1-2 p.m., Splash Station, Fremont. Only dogs will be allowed in the water. All dogs must have proof of their rabies vaccination and if the owner is a resident of Fremont, the dog must have a City of Fremont license. All dogs must enter/leave the facility on a leash. The cost is $5 per dog. Proceeds will help support the Dodge County Humane Society.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.