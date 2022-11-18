Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar set for Nov. 23 in downtown Fremont

MainStreet of Fremont will be presenting a Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the former FNBO lobby at the corner of Sixth and Main streets in downtown Fremont.
This is a 21 and over event.
There will be a cash bar in which mixed drinks will be available. There also will be music.
The cover charge is $10.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today