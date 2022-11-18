 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar set for Nov. 23 in downtown Fremont

Local News

MainStreet of Fremont will be presenting a Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the former FNBO lobby at the corner of Sixth and Main streets in downtown Fremont.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This is a 21 and over event.

There will be a cash bar in which mixed drinks will be available. There also will be music.

The cover charge is $10.

