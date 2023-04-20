Friday

Concerts

Daniel Bernard Roumain & The New World – Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $5 to $35 and are available online at lincolnsymphony.com.

Wiz Khalifa, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $45 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Frozen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Jerry Stingley, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

The Temptations, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Frozen,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Brick Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. This family friendly event will feature 25,000 square feet of custom creations, games and interactive activities, all built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest. Admission is $10 for ages 9 and over and $5 for kids 8 and under.

Fremont Spring Gallery Walk, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. During this event sponsored by MainStreet of Fremont, everyone is invited to visit downtown businesses as they host local artists, musicians, creators and more. There will be free live music, entertainment, snacks and $3 Happy Hour drinks during the walk at participating locations.

Earth Day Omaha, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Elmwood Park Pavilion, 802 S. 60th St., Elmwood Park, Omaha. The event will include free activities such as yoga, live music and a tent featuring Omaha Children’s Museum activities celebrating Earth Day. Local vendors will be selling food and beer.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include New York strip, shrimp, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

60th Season Opener at Eagle Raceway, 6:30 p.m., Eagle Raceway, 617 S. 238th St., Eagle. The front gates open at 5:15 p.m. and hot laps (practice sessions) start at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and over, $5 for youth age 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under. The pit gate opens at 3:45 p.m. Pit passes are $30.

Live music by Whiskey River, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Concerts

The Temptations, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Abendmusik Chorus presents “Toward the Unknown Region,” 7 p.m., First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, Lincoln. The Abendmusik Chorus will be joined by the Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, the St. Paul United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and the Abendmusik Symphony Orchestra. A freewill offering will benefit Mourning Hope Grief Center. A link to the free livestream can be found at abendmusik.org.

Theater

Disney’s “Frozen,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Waterloo Volunteer Fire Dept. Pancake Feed and Silent Auction, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Waterloo Fire Hall, 405 Seventh St., Waterloo. The event also will include kids activities, firetruck tours, and appearances by LifeNet helicopter, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Proceeds will directly benefit the Waterloo Fire Department.

Brick Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. This family friendly event will feature 25,000 square feet of custom creations, games and interactive activities, all built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest. Admission is $10 for ages 9 and over and $5 for kids 8 and under.

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This is a safe and family friendly event geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.

Healthy Kids Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. The free event will provide games, bounce houses, safety tips and encourages positive habits for a lifetime.

Learn how to fish, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clint Johannes Education Building on the east side of Lake Wanahoo, north of Wahoo. Nebraska Game and Parks fishing instructors will help teach participants how to fish, tie knots and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Broad St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Science Sundays at The RiverFront, 1-2 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Visitors are invited to stop by the Nebraska Science Festival booth by the slides for science fun. This is a free family friendly hour to learn about nature, animals, medicine and more with hands-on science activities. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Shinedown with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49.95 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Frozen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. The new musical, which continues through April 30, is based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. This show contains strong language, adult themes, drug use and moments of sexual violence that some might find upsetting. Tickets range from $14.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Back the Orange & Blue BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Each lunch includes a pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans and a cookie. Freewill donations will be accepted. The fundraiser for the Midland University FBLA students who qualified for the National PBL Conference in Atlanta is being sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company and Sycamore Education.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Disney’s “Frozen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

May Museum opens for 2023 season, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Tour hours are 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The last tour for the day begins at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students, and free for children 5 years old and below. Cash or check only.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

April 27

Theater

Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Disney’s “Frozen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Movie night featuring “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters, inside Fremont Mall. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.