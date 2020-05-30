Game and Parks to restore all camping and swim beaches beginning June 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Friday it will open more camping opportunities in state park areas starting June 4, when all previous temporary restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping will be removed. Designated beaches and swimming areas also will open June 4.

All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites — other than at Mormon Island State Recreation Area (SRA) and Danish Alps SRA — will be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents. Mormon Island and Danish Alps SRAs will remain closed to overnight camping due to high COVID-19 incidence in those communities.

Camp guests will be able to make reservations online for previously reservable sites or enjoy first-come first-serve camping across the state. Wildlife management areas remain open for camping.

Game and Parks reminds park guests to practice social distancing to ensure compliance with the state’s Directed Health Measures amid the COVID-19 health situation.