Bingo event will support Fremont Area Veterans Coalition

Local News

A bingo event to support veterans will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Fremont Commons Apartments Clubhouse, 550 S. Johnson Rd., in Fremont.

All proceeds will support the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition which provides shadow boxes to veterans and their families so memories of their military service can be remembered.

The cost is $10 per person to this 21-and-over event. Bingo sheets will be $1 each. Only cash will be accepted.

There will be a cash bar for drinks. Outside food is permitted.

Call or text 402-720-0364 for more information.

