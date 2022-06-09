Cedar Bluffs, Elkhorn and Blair are all hosting summer festivals this weekend

Several area communities will be taking part in the summer festival season this weekend.

These summer festivals are designed to be family-friendly and include everything from parades and children’s activities to street dances and car shows.

Here’s a rundown of this weekend’s festivals:

Cedar Days

Cedar Days is a three-day festival in Cedar Bluffs organized by the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

Festivities kick off on Friday with a youth baseball game at 6 p.m. at Legion Field. It will be followed by the showing of “Jumanji: Next Level” at dark (around 9 p.m.) at the Cedar Bluffs Park. There will be food trucks on hand selling treats.

An alumni golf tournament will start on Saturday’s activities. It will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at Valley View Golf Course.

The annual alumni dinner is set for 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall. The cost is $20 a plate. Attendees are asked to RSVP to jeff.beckman@cbwildcats.org.

The evening will end with a street dance featuring music by Red Delicious from 8 p.m. to midnight on Main Street. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee.

Red Delicious is a four-person party band which plays everything from 80s rock to today’s current country and pop favorites.

Sunday will begin with a BBQ Rib Throwdown where teams will compete cash prizes and bragging rights. The event is sponsored by Red Zone in Colon while the ribs will be provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers.

The smoke will begin to roll at 8 a.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Fire Hall. The entry fee is $20 per team. The prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second place, $50 for third place, and $50 for the people’s choice winner.

To register for the BBQ rib throwdown, email jrpleskac@gmail.com or call 402-672-8964.

Cedar Days’ 2nd Annual Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday. Entries will line up at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. The parade will then proceed through downtown Cedar Bluffs.

Entries of floats, cars and trucks can still be registered for the parade. Registration is free. Parade entries can hand or throw candy to kids and adults. Water guns that reach the crowd also are welcome.

To register your entry for the parade, email Jeff Beckman at jeff.beckman@cbwildcats.org or Jen Kiefer at kiefer7924@gmail.com.

A cornhole tournament will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Den Saloon. The entry fee is $20 per team. There is a guarantee of two games. The winning team will be awarded $200.

A free family fun day will take place after the parade in the Cedar Bluffs Park.

Elkhorn Days

The annual Elkhorn Days celebration begins Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Thursday’s events include a corn hole tournament at 3 p.m., beer garden opening at 5 p.m., hot air balloon rides at 6 p.m., and a drive-in movie featuring “Goonies” at 9 p.m. All of Thursday’s events will take place at the West O Chamber Office, 20801 Elkhorn Drive.

Family events and live music will begin at noon Friday at the West O Chamber Office. Those events will be followed by the TaHa Zouka Music Festival at 5 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. in the TaHa Zouka Park area on Elkhorn Drive.

Saturday’s activities begin with a breakfast featuring The Pancake Man at 7:30 a.m. at Relevant Church, 21220 Elkhorn Drive. A vendor booth fair will open at 9 a.m. at TaHa Zouka Park. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. through Olde Towne Elkhorn and Neighborhood. It will be followed by a family fun festival at noon at TaHa Zouka Park.

The TaHa Zouka Music Festival II featuring Tommy Tutone, The M80s, Secret Weapon and more is set for 4 p.m. at the West O Chamber Office.

A car show will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the OCI Building, 4221 N. 203rd St. The Lord of Life Family Fun Festival will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 20844 Bonanza Blvd. It will include pony rides, inflatables, a dunk tank, games, balloon artists, and food for 600.

Gateway to the West Days

This year’s Gateway to the West Days will take place Thursday through Sunday in Blair.

There will be a food fest from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a performance by the Blair Area Community Band at 7 p.m., both at Otte Middle School. Three Rivers Public Health Department will be offering free car seat checks from 4-6 p.m. at the Blair High School parking lot. The carnival will open at 5 p.m.

Friday will feature a hot dog lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., root beer floats from noon to 1 p.m., the carnival at 1 p.m., barbecue and ice cream at 5 p.m. at Lion’s Park, and the Gateway June Jam with music by Johnny on the Spot at 6 p.m. at the depot at Lion’s Park.

A car show from 8 a.m. to noon will kick off Saturday’s festivities. Breakfast items will be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. There will be a craft and vendor fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 17th and Grant streets.

The YMCA will be sponsoring a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. The beer garden will open at 10 a.m. while a barbecue contest will start at 11 a.m. The carnival also will open at 11 p.m.

A parade through downtown Blair will start at 1 p.m. There will be water fights after the parade in front of the south fire station. A street dance featuring music by Taxi Driver will begin at 9 p.m., all at the south fire station.

Sunday will begin with a biscuit and gravy breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge. An outdoor gameshow community worship service is set for 9:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church. The carnival will open at 1 p.m. Reach Church at Lion’s Park will host a family game night from 4-6 p.m.

Omaha Summer Arts Fe

stival

The 48th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival will be held at a new location: Aksarben Village.

The three-day festival brings together more than 130 professional juried artists from across the country, live entertainment on two stages, youth art activities, a wide variety of local foods and beverages, and more.

Youth art activities include the 27th annual Young Artist Exhibition at Mammel Hall and a Children’s Fair in Stinson Park on Saturday and Sunday.

General festival hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is free parking at Aksarben Village. Admission is free.

