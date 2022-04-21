Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit planned for April 30

The Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit is set for Saturday, April 30.

The event will feature a poker run and putt-putt golf tournament. Proceeds will be going to Fremont Avenue of Flags, Fremont Veterans Park, REACT, Civil Air Patrol, and Sons of the American Legion.

Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. Both events will start at the DAV.

The poker hands will be drawn at the Arlington Veterans of Foreign Wars Club, One Horse Saloon in Nickerson, Red Zone of Colon, and Fremont Eagles Club.

Holes for the putt-putt golf event will be located at Whis’s, Silver Dollar, Tin Lizzy’s and The L.A. Fire-Proof Door Co., all in Fremont; VFW Club in Arlington; One Horse Saloon in Nickerson; Red Zone of Colon; and Fremont Eagles Club.

The putt-putt course closes at 5 p.m. Participants should turn in their cards and poker hands by 6 p.m. to the final site, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

There will be food, drinks and raffle drawings at Fremont Eagles Club, as well as a putt-putt for cash hole-in-one payout. There will be a gun raffle, guitar raffle and 50/50 raffle.

Cost for the poker run is $15 per hand. There will be prizes for the top three hands. Registration for the putt-putt event is $25. There will be prizes for the top three scores.

Combined registration for a poker hand and putt-putt is $35.

