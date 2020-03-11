Eagles club to host Bar Olympics

The Fremont Eagles Club at 649 N. Main St. will be hosting its first Bar Olympics this weekend.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Teams finishing in the top half will return to compete on Sunday.

The two-person teams will be competing in corn hole, pool, darts and shuffle board. The event also will include raffles, prizes, card games and food. Country band Night Riders will be providing entertainment from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. There is no cover charge.

The cost to compete is $20 per team. Pre-registration is being taken at the bar or by calling 402-721-0829 or 402-719-2418.

