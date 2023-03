The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring Family Game Night from 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

The event is designed to bring families together for some quality time and offer a chance to meet other families. Games will begin at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited for board games, hot chocolate and baked goods made by the seniors.