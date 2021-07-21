 Skip to main content
Keene Memorial Library plans in-person trivia event
Keene Memorial Library plans in-person trivia event

Exterior of library

This is the exterior of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. A remodeling and expansion project is planned for the library, which provides people, who don’t have computers or internet access, with technology they need to connect to the world.

 Courtesy photo

Keene Memorial Library will be offering a live trivia event geared towards adults. This will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, in the library’s large meeting room.

Competitors will be quizzed on questions from a variety of topics.

Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes and bragging rights to be earned by top competitors.

For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

