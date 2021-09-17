Keene Memorial Library plans in-person trivia event

Keene Memorial Library will be offering a live trivia event geared towards adults. This will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the large meeting room.
Competitors will be quizzed on questions from a variety of topics.
Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes and bragging rights to be earned by top competitors.
For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
