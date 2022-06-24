 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library to host adult trivia night

Keene Memorial Library
file

Keene Memorial Library will be offering a trivia event geared towards adults. This will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the library’s large meeting room.

Competitors will be quizzed on questions from a variety of topics.

Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes and bragging rights will be earned by top competitors.

For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

