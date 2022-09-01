Labor Day weekend offers several area events for families

Giant character balloons will be making their way through the streets of downtown Omaha on Monday.

That’s when the SeptemberFest Omaha parade will be taking place, showcasing characters such as Uncle Sam, Fred Flintstone and Bugs Bunny.

The parade is just one of many events planned for SeptemberFest Omaha, the annual Salute to Labor, which begins Friday and continues through Labor Day. With the exception of the parade, SeptemberFest Omaha activities take place in Lot D of CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St.

Monday’s parade starts at 10 a.m. at 16th and Cass streets and ends at 10th and Mike Fahey streets. In addition to large character balloons, the parade also features marching bands, clowns and floats.

Gates at SeptemberFest Omaha will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

Admission is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free.

Military Day will be observed from 5 p.m. to close on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. All military families and retirees get into the event for free and each child will receive 10 two-ride-for-the-price-of-one tickets.

Free parking will be offered at the nearby Gallup campus with a shuttle running back and forth to the event.

There will be a carnival midway with a variety of thrill rides as well as a Kiddie Kingdom that will include rides for young attendees. Mega ride tickets may be purchased for $35.50 at all Hy-Vee stores in Omaha. These tickets allow one person to ride all of the rides for the four days of the festival.

A number of strolling performers will be making their way throughout the festival entertaining guests. Those performers will include clowns, jugglers, a stilt walker, fire artist and balloon artist.

Several bands will be playing on Sunday and Monday nights. There also will be vendor booths, an international food garden, combat sports boxing, a barbecue and ribeye steak cook-off challenge, car show and more.

For a full schedule of SeptemberFest events, visit septemberfestomaha.org.

Here are a few other events to enjoy over the long Labor Day weekend:

Hutchfest

Hutchfest, a one-day maker fair that celebrates the unique, talented and creative maker/entrepreneur community in Omaha and the surrounding area, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Millwork Commons, 11th and Nicholas streets, in Omaha.

Visitors are invited to peruse items from hundreds of handmade artisans and vintage dealers from across the Midwest.

There also will be street-style brunch fare and gourmet brunch-themed cocktails; oversized lawn games such as Connect 4, ring toss, and bags; face painting; vendors selling kids gear and toys; and live and local music performances.

General admission is $10 (cash only). Children 12 under will be admitted free. Although the festival has a cash-only entrance, most vendors will accept cards and cash.

Parking is free. Motorists should follow the signage at the event. Handicap parking will be available near the east entrance.

Dinosaur Revolution

Only a few days remain to see The Durham Museum’s summer exhibition, “Dinosaur Revolution.”

The exhibit, which allows visitors to explore the fact, fiction and fossils of over 150 million years of dinosaur history, will be open through Sunday. The interactive experience is set up within a maze.

Visitors travel through time to complete three Mesozoic missions as they explore the prehistoric world of dinosaurs. Themed activities are designed to reveal intriguing facts and unravel mysteries about the 150 million years that dinosaurs ruled Earth – from mimicking the way dinosaurs walked or flew to discovering clues about their extinction from fossils like a paleontologist.

Created by Minotaur Mazes, “Dinosaur Revolution” blends learning and play, inviting visitors to investigate all things dinosaur.

The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha. Museum hours for the remaining days of the dinosaur exhibit are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and over) and military/veterans, $7 for children (ages 3-12), and free for children 2 years and under.

Living History Weekend

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in Fort Calhoun will be hosting Living History Weekend. Visitors can see reenactors portray life in an 1820s military fort from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be military demonstrations, a tinsmith, spinners, an 1820s blacksmith, encampments from the Revolutionary War to current time, and military vehicles on display from Iron Soldiers of the Great Plains.

Visit the event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for the full weekend’s schedule.

A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.