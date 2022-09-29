Looking forward to a weekend of festivals, vintage vendors and more

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend for a full slate of area events.

With sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s in the forecast, it will be the perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the festivities.

Here’s a sample of events to help you plan your weekend:

Fall festival

The 14th Annual Arlington Fall Festival is set for Sunday.

The festival and car show are a combined effort of Arlington Community Church and Midwest Street-Rod Association.

The festivities from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will take place around Arlington’s park.

The car show, which featured over 200 cars last year, will include goody bags, dash plaques, class trophies and special awards for the participants. It is past the deadline for pre-registration.

Raffles, an arts and crafts show, food and homemade pie also will be part of Sunday’s festival.

Junkstock

Junkstock Harvest Edition kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, near Waterloo. If you can’t make it out to Junkstock this weekend, don’t worry, there will a second weekend of the popular event from Oct. 7-9.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. One-day tickets are $10. A three-day pass can be purchased for $20. Early bird tickets are $30 and allow ticket holders to take advantage of the early bird hours from 9-11 a.m. Friday.

Junkstock Harvest Edition will be full of all things fall: pumpkins, apple cider, pumpkin spice, live music, over 200 vintage vendors, food trucks, bon fires, a giant pumpkin house, giant pumpkin mural, kid-friendly activities and more.

The following music acts will be performing during the first weekend of Junkstock: Day Traders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; Gallivant, 4-6 p.m. Friday; Ember & Oak, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; Midnight Wanderers, 1-3 p.m. Saturday; Shooter Jaxx, 4-6 p.m. Saturday; Hector Anchondo, 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Swap & Shop

Quasar Drive-In Theater will be hosting its second Swap and Shop and Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The theater is located at 13427 N. 300th St. near Valley.

Vendors will be selling a variety of items.

Vendor spaces are $20 and can be reserved at quasardrivein.com, click on tickets. Vendor spaces also can be purchased at the gate.

The swappers gate for vendors (Highway 36 gate) will open at 6:30 a.m. The shoppers gate (box office gate on 300th Street) will open at 8 a.m.

The cost for shoppers is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa, breakfast and lunch concessions will be available.

Living History Weekend

This weekend is the final Living History Weekend of the season at Fort Aktinson State Historical Park in Fort Calhoun. The theme is Harvesting 1820 Style.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, living history reenactors will spin fiber, weave, blacksmith and tinsmith, cooper, run the trader’s cabin and more. Guests are invited to participate in an archeological dig that will take place on the west side of the barracks throughout the weekend.

Guns will be fired both days at 10 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

Halloween Bash

Halloween may still be a month away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start celebrating the spooky holiday.

Uniquely Yours Stability Support will be having its annual Halloween Bash from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

The event will include music, dancing, a cash bar and unique trophies for all of the costume categories.

The entry fee is $10. All proceeds will go directly to Uniquely Yours Stability Support and its goal of homeless prevention.

Cobweb Castle

Saturday marks the opening of the Cobweb Castle exhibit at Omaha Children’s Museum.

This not-so-scary Halloween experience features hands-on play and learning. Visitors can make their way through the spooky maze, scale the castle wall, or don their sorcerer’s hat and makeup.

A Cobweb Castle program is presented at 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Guests can meet members of the Cobweb Court and learn all about spiders and their secrets.

The exhibit will continue through Oct. 30.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Museum admission is $15 for adults and children ages 2-59, $14 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.