The Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation is hosting a Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Todd’s Tavern, 102 W. Main St., in Cedar Bluffs.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with registration from 6-45 p.m. The tournament will begin at 7 p.m.

The donation is $35 per person to participate in the tournament, which is being sponsored by Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc.

A sloppy joe meal will be served at no charge. The cash prizes are $300 for first place, $125 for second place and $75 for third place. There will be higher payouts after 40-plus players.

For more information, contact Travis at 402-719-6811.