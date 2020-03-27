Show us your stay-at-home fun

How is your family passing the time while everyone is encouraged to stay at home?

Are you playing board games, doing puzzles, binge-watching TV shows and movies, or coming up with other creative activities?

The Fremont Tribune wants to share your favorite entertainment activities with its readers, so let us know what you’re doing and be sure to snap a family selfie of you participating in the activity. Please email your submissions to newsroom@fremonttribune.com.