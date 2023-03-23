Concerns about a new library book relocation policy caused Fremont Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem to question her original decision to approve the new policy in mid-February.

Those concerns led to – one month later – the revocation of the policy theorized by Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren. The policy – which ended up being in place only two days – allowed parents of children age 11 and younger to request in writing the relocation of a potentially offensive book from the children’s section to the adult section of the library.

After two hours of public comment and debate from the council, on March 14, the policy was revoked after six council members voted no on the original amendment proposed on Feb. 14. The policy, which took weeks to implement, was only in place Monday, March 13, through the closure of the library on March 14.

The day after her request to revisit the new policy, Ganem – who is the council’s library liaison—spoke to the Fremont Tribune about library issues and efforts to remove books from the Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Question: What was the biggest concern with the relocation policy?

GANEM: “When I saw it in writing, although the intent was well-meaning, looking at it, it would not allow anyone that had an opposing view, (to have) a say. Someone could say, ‘remove any Bible stories.’ There are children’s Bible stories, there are stories about the Ark…there is quite a bit of (religious) material down there. Anyone who would oppose having all those removed would not have an opportunity to say, ‘well this is not right.’ Their voices are totally shut down. It lacked an appeals process.”

Question: Were there other reasons you asked to have the policy be reconsidered?

GANEM: “The other issue I saw after I voted for it…it was an amendment that was made to the policy manual, and no one had an opportunity to speak to this. There was no public input. There was no input from (library) staff whatsoever. By reconsidering it, it would allow people to have at least some input and we can continue with the way it was, or would could say no…which was what happened (Tuesday) night.”

Question: What are your thoughts on the book debate that has erupted over the past three months?

GANEM: “I think the give and take that went on (Tuesday) night was excellent. We had an opportunity for both staff and public to be able to speak. I thought that was a good thing. It is good to hear the voices from all camps.”

Question: The library staff and advisory board members have expressed they are under stress and “attacks”; how is their morale?

GANEM: “The library certainly feels pushed on. Because every time we pass something, it creates more steps that they have to deal with, and that means more staff time and more money, too, because staff costs money, to make sure these things happen. How often have you gone through the library policies? The regular person doesn’t know how library things are done…they don’t. You don’t really go through manuals to find things out. I think we need to take steps to explain what the library does in our community.”

Question: Library policy requires the director to review every request for reconsideration, even if the request is identical to a previous request the director may have rendered a decision on. Does that loophole need to be closed in library policy?

GANEM: “If a second person comes with the same book, and then a third person comes with the same book, and a fourth person comes with the same book…yeah, I think we need to review the policies that we have again. It is, the way we have it, anyone can request a review. Yes, she has to go through the process. Although if she has made a decision on the same book, she already has read the book. So (the decision time) is going to be shorter. It won’t take as long, because a decision has already been made. But, yes, you go through the process. We can review and assess that (policy).”

Question: Is there any line that needs to be drawn on the appropriateness of books available for child library patrons? Do some books need to be kept from children?

GANEM: “I think libraries have to represent all groups, and there should be a balance. You can’t just exclude one group over another group. The selection process part of it is, we passed it as a board, but I am not sure how many people understand the selection process. So, I think the library staff needs to do a job of explaining or making sure we understand that process in the first place. If we want to revisit that, and look at it again, then make some recommendations.

Question: Are all the services the library provides lost in the debate over what books are in the library?

GANEM: “I think we all need to be more educated on that, there are some pretty cool services that I was not aware of and I have made great use of. You can take your device there…I didn’t know how to set my FitBit watch… (you go in) and they then walk you through it. You can kind of book a librarian, and they sit down with you and tell you how to do it. That was really, really helpful. The collection of audiobooks are also wonderful.”

Question: Will the book debate help the library become a stronger entity for the community?

GANEM: “I think adversity always makes people stronger. I think as we explain more, yes, it will open up better understanding. I think we need to educate. We cannot be in a cocoon and say everything will go away, it will be fine, and it will die down. I don’t see that happening right now. It is an emotional issue, and that is wonderful.”