Good Shepherd Lutheran Church plans trunk or treat event

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1440 E. Military Ave. in Fremont will be hosting a free, family-friendly Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
All ages are welcome to dress up for a parking lot full of decorated cars, candy and fun.
There also will be raffles, prizes and hot dogs.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today