Good Shepherd Lutheran Church plans trunk or treat event

  • Updated
Local News

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1440 E. Military Ave. in Fremont will be hosting a free, family-friendly Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

All ages are welcome to dress up for a parking lot full of decorated cars, candy and fun.

There also will be raffles, prizes and hot dogs.

