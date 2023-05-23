The owners of Fremont’s newest restaurant — Semo Pasta+Wine — got a special surprise on Sunday, May 21, when celebrity chef and TV personality Guy Fieri made an unannounced visit to Fremont and later had a private dinner in the restaurant.

Chef Drew Statz, co-owner and co-founder of Semo Pasta+Wine on North Main Street, said he and other staff members were preparing for the new restaurant’s official grand opening on Wednesday, May 24, when he got a telephone call from one of their investors.

“I got a phone call from one of our investment partners, and he said he was hanging out with Guy Fieri and (Guy) wanted something to eat. He wanted some privacy. I got the call at 5:30 p.m. that he would be in Fremont (from Omaha) in less than an hour to come eat at our place,” Chef Drew explained.

Fieri later arrived at the 414 N. Main St. location, which will officially open on Wednesday to the public, with members of his personal entourage and his two sons. Also joining Fieri were members of the Semo Pasta+Wine investment group as well as staff from the Wine, Beer, and Spirits store in Omaha.

Statz said the impromptu menu included a samples of Ricotta and farm vegetables; sourdough, foccacia and brioche breads made by his wife Michelle, who is Semo’s pastry chef; a farmer’s salad made from greens from Beaver’s Produce, of Rogers, Neb.; Statz’s handmade a Tajarin pasta with freshly shaved summer truffles; and a 40-ounce Wagyu ribeye and a Birdwood Beef Hanger Steak were the main course with herbed potatoes and asparagus from Grandview Farms in Fremont.

“He was blown away by how much we buy local, and how much we make in house,” Statz said.

Statz also said Fieri was extremely personable, and offered a range of comments, insight and mentoring to him during the several-hour dinner. Fieri took a tour of the entire restaurant, including the kitchen areas and offered candid input for Statz, he noted.

“It was the first time I have been able to be in one-on-one setting with a person of his status. But when we talked, the entire room was silent and he and I just had a conversation chef to chef,” Statz added. “He gave me so much insight in the short 20 minutes after dinner. He was a very down-to-earth guy.”

The surprise dining experience with Fieri was on the heels of a weekend test opening for selected guests in preparation for Wednesday’s grand opening. The eatery will have dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 5-9 p.m. each day.

“We’re making it as easy as possible to make reservations,” Statz added. “People can simply go to our Google page and see if there are openings and make reservations online. We are now ready to unlock the doors and get going.”

As Statz, his wife Michelle and the Semo team prepare for their grand opening on Wednesday, May 24, the surprise dinner and evening with Fieri was mind-blowing, he added.

“I used to cook at J’s steakhouse here in town watching his shows, and now I’m back in Fremont right next door cooking for him. This is like a dream coming full circle,” Statz said.