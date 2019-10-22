{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween activities

A Midland student, left, hands out candy during a past Midland University’s All Halls-o-Ween and Trunk or Treat event. This year's event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Midland University. Parking will be available at Midland’s Wikert Event Center.

 Tribune files

Midland University, Fremont Family YMCA and Sinai Lutheran Church are teaming up to sponsor Trunk ‘N Treat & All Halls-O-Ween.

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Midland University. Parking will be available at Midland’s Wikert Event Center.

Kids are invited to trick-or-treat in the Midland University residence dorms and at the decorated truck ‘n treat vehicles parked on Logan Street, which is closed to through traffic.

Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes and a picture background so you can take pictures of your little goblins.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments