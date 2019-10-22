Midland University, Fremont Family YMCA and Sinai Lutheran Church are teaming up to sponsor Trunk ‘N Treat & All Halls-O-Ween.
The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Midland University. Parking will be available at Midland’s Wikert Event Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Kids are invited to trick-or-treat in the Midland University residence dorms and at the decorated truck ‘n treat vehicles parked on Logan Street, which is closed to through traffic.
Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes and a picture background so you can take pictures of your little goblins.